Pringles Just Released A Top Ramen Flavor: And They’re Amazing

Don’t knock ‘um until you try ‘um!

Pringles and their “flavorologists” have come up with one of their most unusual flavors to date: Top Ramen Chicken (check it out below). Yes, you can now eat a delicious cup of steaming Ramen in the form of a Pringles chip!

According to the reviews, they’re amazing. People are saying they’re addictive, and it’s like Pringles dropped a Top Ramen Chicken flavor packet into a can of plain Pringles.

Just a head’s up: they’re exclusively available at Dollar General for $1.50.

Count me in!

Source: Cosmopolitan