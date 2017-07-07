Stan Lee’s Wife, Joan, Has Passed Away

Behind every great man is a great woman. For the comic book legend Stan Lee, that woman was his wife Joan.

It’s a sad day for the Marvel Universe, Joan Lee has passed away at the age of 93. Apparently Joan had been hospitalized earlier this week after suffering from a stroke. On Thursday morning Joan passed away surrounded by family.

Director Kevin Smith, who had the opportunity to interview Joan, told an amazing story about her on Instagram as a way of paying tribute. According to Smith, Stan was thinking about quitting the comic business, but Joan said…

“Before you quit, write a comic you’re proud of.”

That’s when Stan went on the write Fantastic Four, which is the birth of the Marvel Universe.

Rest in peace, Joan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lee’s family and friends.