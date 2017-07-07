United Airlines Victim May Have Permanent Brain Damage

The controversial video that has made the world gone madly insane is now facing difficulties after the incident with United Airlines, said in an article on perezhilton.com.

Dr. David Dao, 69, was forced out the plane and having injuries including 2 lost front teeth, broken nose and a concussion. Though he and the airline company have already made a “amicable settlement” he is still recovering very slowly of his injuries.

He says, “I’m in the process of recovery. I cannot concentrate well, or sleep well, I need more time to recover, more rest from concussion. I need surgery to correct my nose, but first of all I worry about my brain… It affect my sleeping, coordination, concentration, doing anything. I could be permanent.”

He enjoyed going to marathons and has participated in various of them, but since he has to take everything slow, he might have to give up his dream of running another one until he is fully recovered. Though he says he’s grateful for what happened because his family are now stronger and closer and says that he dedicates himself to charity.

-Marco A. Salinas