[VIDEO] Released Footage of Venus Williams Car Accident

In an article on perezhilton.com, Palm Beach Gardens Police Department released security footage of the fatal accident where tennis star, Venus Williams was involved and where 78-year-old Jerome Barson was killed.

In a press release issued by the police department, it states:

“After the initial investigation was conducted, new evidence into the incident was located. Based on the evidence obtained in the ongoing investigation, it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal.”

The Barson’s family attorney released their statement regarding to the video that was released…

“The video released by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department continues to support the fact that Ms. Williams remained in the intersection at a red light, violating the Barson’s right of way. There is nothing that disputes Ms. Williams’ was in the intersection on a red light, and the witnesses clearly confirm the Barson’s had a green light and lawfully entered the intersection.”

-Marco A. Salinas