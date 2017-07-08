Dad’s Response To Confiscating His Daughter’s Phone Is Brilliant

This is genius…and simple.

Bailee’s friend had her phone taken away. Her Dad came up with an awesome way to drive the point home. Check it out below.

So my friend got her phone taken away and her dad slid this under her door pic.twitter.com/d91I89T8hi — bailee🥀 (@bailee_xox) July 2, 2017

That was only the beginning. As social media usually does, people chimed in with their own (hilarious!) comments:

Kind of reminded me of this gem… pic.twitter.com/zHX3CHiMlr — Ms. WorkALot (@ChelC_FrosT) July 4, 2017

The Wifi signal is strong though — Turner J. (@_TurnerJ) July 4, 2017

It was At this moment the whole house went up in flames https://t.co/hdig510lrF — Skeeter Valentine (@4everKelz) July 4, 2017

Source: Twitter

