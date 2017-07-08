Jeremy Renner Injured In On-Set Stunt Accident

July 8, 2017 1:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Avengers: Infinity War, Jeremy Renner, tag, The Hollywood Reporter, Wind River

Not only did Jeremy Renner break one of his arms, he broke both of his arms!

Doing a stunt that went wrong on the set of a movie Renner won’t specify, he accidentally fractured his left wrist and right elbow.  Luckily, Renner said his injuries are healing quickly, and won’t affect his ability to do his job.

Rumor is Renner sustained his injuries on the set of New Line Cinema’s Tag: which is filming in Atlanta.

Renner is currently working on Avengers: Infinity War (which is also shooting in Atlanta), and stars in Wind River (which is already getting some major Oscar buzz).

Take a look at the poor guy below!

Fall down seven times…stand up 8! #fixedup #pushthrough

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on

No, this was NOT a proposal 😧#fixedup #ouch

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live