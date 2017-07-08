Ryan Reynolds Helps Teen Get Sweet Revenge On Her Ex-Boyfriend

If you know anything about Deadpool…you know not to mess with his girl.

Superstar actor (and Deadpool star) Ryan Reynolds came to the aid of Gabi Dunn, an 18-year-old teenage girl, who was getting over a bad breakup. This past week, Gabi (@gabidunn99) tweeted the following:

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

The tweet didn’t just sit there and collect virtual dust, though: @VancityReynolds (Ryan Reynolds himself) commented on Gabi’s tweet by RT’ing:

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

Things are getting better for Gabi, though. She recently tweeted the following:

Sorry @VancityReynolds for dragging you into my boyfriend drama. I'll see you in a therapy session 😊 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 7, 2017

I have found happiness in myself because I don't feel the need to find it in a man — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

All the best to you, Gabi! Time (and Ryan Reynolds) heals all wounds.

Source: E! News

