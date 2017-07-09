Author Of The Book “How To Survive Bulls Of Pamplona” Gored While Running With Bulls In Pamplona

Bill Hillmann is a boxer turned writer, known for co-authoring the 2014 book, Fiesta: How to Survive the Bulls of Pamplona.

Unfortunately, he didn’t take his own advice too seriously or perhaps the bulls didn’t read the book themselves, as Hillmann was one of the two men gored at Pamplona’s annual Running of the Bulls Festival.

I got gored this morning but I'm fine — Bill Hillmann (@bill_hillmann) July 8, 2017

Hillmann spent the night in the hospital, but by all accounts will make a full recovery, and even plans on running again as soon as he is released.

I'm getting out of the hospital today. I will run tomorrow. (Spain 34) 657 840971 Billhillmann530@msn.com — Bill Hillmann (@bill_hillmann) July 9, 2017

A spokesman from Humane Society International said, “The injuries of Pamplona participants are regrettable, but let’s not forget that these bulls are not deliberately hurting anyone.”

Since the festival began in 1910, sixteen people have been killed, with the most recent death occurring in 2009.

Via Mirror