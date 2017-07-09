Daniel Craig Will Possibly Return For Bond 25

Daniel Craig has reportedly reached a deal to star in Bond 25.

It’s been almost two years since the last James Bond film, Spectre, and that time has been dominated by speculation of whether Craig, who has played 007 in four films since 2006, will return.

The film itself definitely left the door open for more adventures, but repeated comments made by the star suggested he was completely done with the role, leading to the question of if he’d be back and, if not, who’d replace him. Many names were raised, from long-standing favorites Idris Elba and Damian Lewis to new front-runners Aiden Turner and James Norton. However, it now looks like any actors vying to be the seventh James Bond may have to wait a bit longer.

According to The Mirror, Craig has agreed with producer Barbara Broccoli to start in Bond 25 and the current plan is to film the movie next year, likely putting it for a 2019 release. Their report also suggests that the producers are incredibly keen to get Adele, who won an Oscar for Skyfall, back to sing the theme. Of course this is all still speculation.

-source via screenrant.com