AMC Theatres May Start Allowing Texting During Movies

Add another thing to the list of ways ‘Millennials’ are ruining the world. The CEO of AMC Theatres, Adam Aron, announced that the rules preventing you from using your phone inside the movie theater may be going away.

“When you tell a 22-year-old to turn off the phone, don’t ruin the movie, they hear please cut off your left arm above the elbow,” He told Variety. “You can’t tell a 22-year-old to turn off their cellphone. That’s now how they live their life.”

He later added to his statement via Twitter.

Press reported we considering a test allowing texts in a VERY FEW screens. We know vast majority of audience wants no texting (1 of 2) — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) April 14, 2016

IF ever, we ONLY would pursue in a way we'd be TOTALLY confident ALL our guests will fully enjoy movie going experience at AMC (2 of 2) — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) April 14, 2016

No word yet on how they plan on lifting the theater cellphone ban.

What do you think about allowing cellphone use in movies? Let us know in the comments below.