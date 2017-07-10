Cheesecake Factory Introduces “Celebration Cheesecake,” A Birthday Cake Inspired Cheesecake

We’ll all be National Cheesecake Day on the 30th of July, and to get us all ramped up, the Cheesecake Factory has decided to add another flavor to it’s already stacked lineup.

Introducing “Celebration Cheesecake.” If you’ve ever heard of “Funfetti,” you’re already ahead of the game. The cake will consist of layers of original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse, and will be topped with a cream cheese frosting.

Oh my!

The Cheesecake Factory is adding Funfetti-inspired cake to its menu, and the Internet has lost it: https://t.co/1E7mqyNURM pic.twitter.com/AnzH2fpogb — Tasting Table (@TastingTable) July 6, 2017

And just in case you don’t want to wait for your Celebration Cheesecake, you can try and make your very own Funfetti cake yourself!

Via Today