Drunk Driver Plows Into ‘Fixer Upper’ House; Homeowners Blame The Gaines

No, the drive-thru window was not Chip and Joanna’s idea.

Home owners and “Fixer Upper” family from Season 3, Ken and Kelly Downs, got an unexpected surprise after a man drove through their office on Saturday morning. Allen Wayne Miller is suspected of drunk driving when the incident occurred. Apparently there’s a bar across the street from the house. The Downs also threw in a dig at Chip and Jo saying…

“It’s been a problem from the beginning. We’ve lived here a year and a half and we feel deceived by the city of Waco and Magnolia Realty.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Miller was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.