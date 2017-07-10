Handcuffed Man Proposes To Girlfriend While Getting Arrested

Well the bar certainly has been set for romantic marriage proposals.

Brandon Thompson was in the middle of being arrested for six felony warrants when he told officers he had a little plan before he was taken to jail. Suffice to say, they were a bit shocked. Muskogee Police Department spokesman Lincoln Anderson told News on 6, “When the other officer told me he was gonna propose I think my initial response was, are you kidding me?” Still, the officers let Thompson drop to one knee, while being handcuffed, and let him propose.

Obviously his girlfriend, Leandria Keith, was just as shocked. “Oh my gosh is he serious? But I knew I was gonna say yes. Like I love him a lot. We go through our ups and downs. I guess it’s like an unconditional love, you know?”

Anderson hopes that this is just the first step in Thompson turning his life around. “Maybe by him taking this step to propose to her, so they can get married, he can take a step to getting his life together and putting these warrants behind him and improving the life of his kids and his future wife.”

Via News on 6