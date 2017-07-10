Lucky Teen Wins Lotto Twice In One Week

July 10, 2017 3:19 PM
19 year old Rosa Dominguez from California won $655,555 recently after hitting big on two different lottery tickets.

Dominguez told the California Lottery she was heading home from Arizona when she stopped at a gas station in Paso Robles and purchased a few Scratchers®. One of those tickets, a $5 Power 5’s ticket, earned her the top prize of $555,555!  “I was so nervous I just wanted to cry,” she said.

Still fresh from her first win, Dominguez bought another lottery ticket ― a $5 Lucky Fortune Scratcher ― a few days later at a gas station in Greenfield, a city in Monterey County. Again, the teen scored the top prize for the ticket, $100K.

Dominguez says she plans to buy a new car with some of her winnings.

-source via huffingtonpost.com

