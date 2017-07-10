Ryan Gosling In Talks To Portray Willy Wonka In “Chocolate Factory” Prequel

Late last year, Warner Bros. announced their plans for a prequel to Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. Early rumors suggest the film will focus on a young Willy, and how he came to know his gang of Oompa Loompas that are so prevalent throughout his factory.

'Willy Wonka' new movie in the works from David Heyman and Warner Bros. (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/1tmhdHwsNX pic.twitter.com/EOh9XZDiUo — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2016

No storylines have been confirmed or denied, so that is all speculation, along with who Warner Bros. has chosen to star in the lead role. Rumor has it that Ryan Gosling is in talks to star as Wonka, and he is reportedly interested in the role.

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling Interested In Warner Bros. Untitled WILLY WONKA Prequel?https://t.co/w3fsgZJymD — That Hashtag Show (@ThatHashtagShow) July 5, 2017

Gosling’s filmography has his character work all over the acting spectrum, from Blue Valentine to La La Land, so portraying Willy Wonka, while a huge task in and of itself, should be no problem for the Academy Award nominee.

