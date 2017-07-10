Ryan Gosling In Talks To Portray Willy Wonka In “Chocolate Factory” Prequel

July 10, 2017 7:15 AM
Filed Under: film, Gene Wilder, movie, Prequel, Ryan Gosling, Warner Bros., Willy Wonka

Late last year, Warner Bros. announced their plans for a prequel to Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.  Early rumors suggest the film will focus on a young Willy, and how he came to know his gang of Oompa Loompas that are so prevalent throughout his factory.

No storylines have been confirmed or denied, so that is all speculation, along with who Warner Bros. has chosen to star in the lead role.  Rumor has it that Ryan Gosling is in talks to star as Wonka, and he is reportedly interested in the role.

Gosling’s filmography has his character work all over the acting spectrum, from Blue Valentine to La La Land, so portraying Willy Wonka, while a huge task in and of itself, should be no problem for the Academy Award nominee.

Via Elite Daily

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live