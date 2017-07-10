Select McDonald’s Restaurants Are Piping In Classical Music To Keep The Drunks Calm

McDonald’s can make a mean burger and deal with a mean drunk all at the same time.

It’s no secret McDonald’s has had their fair share of late night drunk drama. When you’re open 24 hours, it’s bound to happen. While that doesn’t make it right, McDonald’s has a new way of dealing with those idiots…classical music.

Apparently a little late night Mozart soothes those heavily under the influence. While there’s no real evidence the music helps, it’s made a believer out of several McDonald’s chains. Certain locations in Scotland, England, and Australia have adopted the idea.

Yeah, let’s go ahead and bring that on over to the U.S. It’s worth a shot.