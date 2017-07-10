Suspected Drunken Driver Crashes Into Texas Home Featured On ‘Fixer Upper’

A drunken driver crashed into a Texas home featured on the HGTV show “Fixer Upper” on Saturday July 8, authorities said.

Ken and Kelly Downs, the owners of the Waco home, were sleeping in their bedroom at the time of the crash and were not hurt but their house received a ton of damage, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

Allen Wayne Miller, was found inside a Hyundai Accent wedged inside the home, police reported. As he tried to get out of the car, authorities said firefighters helped detain him before police arrived. Miller was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge, the paper reported.

Kelly Downs told the Tribune-Herald that the renovations, performed by hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines on the twelfth episode of season three, is likely what saved her and her husband. The renovators relocated a brick fireplace in the front office and it was likely what stopped the car from going further.

-source via foxnews.com