The “Hot Felon” Is Back On The Market; Jeremy Meek’ Wife Files For Divorce

Earlier this month, the “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks was spotted getting very familiar with Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

Only problem is, Jeremy is married, or was married.

That one time I beat #hubby @jmeeksofficial at #minigolf #jk #ilost #mrsmeeks #jeremymeeks #powercouple A post shared by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

His wife, Melissa, has filed for divorce after the photos surfaced. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Melissa revealed she was sent the photos via text by a number she did not recognize. “The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone. Some random person I don’t know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman. I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.”

Meeks apparently told Melissa he was on a business trip, but actually was spending time with Green aboard a luxury yacht in Turkey. Melissa and Jeremy both agreed to the divorce, with Melissa saying “He kept apologizing — not for the affair, but for the way I learned about it. … Those pictures will haunt me forever.”

Jeremy has yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Via Us Weekly