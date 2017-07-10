Try Not To Sneeze In The Middle Of A Panorama Selfie

July 10, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: photo, picture, Selfie, Sneeze, wide angle

We all have the panorama feature on our phones. We never use it because it’s too dang hard to get a good picture. Moving your phone along that straight line is near impossible. So why on Earth is there a wide lens for selfies???

To make a long story short, in order to use the feature, you have to sit still. Reddit user JuddJasper managed to catch this gem of a photo using the wide angle selfie lens. While trying to get a great pic of himself, his girlfriend, and the background, Judd’s girlfriend sneezed. The pic he got is a framer! It looks like she has two heads!

My phone has a wide selfie feature similar to a panorama. You need to sit still for it to work. My girlfriend sneezed, and this happened. from pics

Ok, not just two heads, but perhaps a demonic conjoined twin. Hilarious!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live