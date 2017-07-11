Ashton Kutcher Trolls Tabloids And Shuts Down Cheating Rumors With One Perfect Tweet

Star Magazine is known for its hard-hitting, well-researched journalism, and this time, they caught another celebrity in a cheating scandal.

They thought.

Star photographed actor Ashton Kutcher hanging out with some mysterious woman, and dedicated an entire page to the “scandal,” asking Kutcher “Hey Ashton! Who’s the girl?” in nice big, bold font. Well, turns out things aren’t always how they appear, and Ashton completely shut down these “rumors” with a simple, elegant, and perfect tweet.

You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity. pic.twitter.com/tvKdGoqRnx — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 9, 2017

Maybe Star forgot that Kutcher was married to MILA FREAKIN’ KUNIS. He hit the lottery, y’all.

Via Elite Daily