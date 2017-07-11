Deadpool Congratulates Wonder Woman On Her Bigger Box Office Numbers

It was only a matter of time before Wonder Woman surpassed Deadpool at the box office.

Over the weekend, Wonder Woman surpassed Deadpool in domestic ticket sales. So far the film has brought in $369 million in North America. That’s $5 million more than Deadpool. While Deadpool is still beating Wonder Woman worldwide, that didn’t stop Ryan Reynolds from letting Wonder Woman know how he really feels about her.

No need to worry, Deadpool couldn’t be happier for the female superhero and goddess. Deadpool managed to get his hands on a pretty epic Wonder Woman gold chain, which suits his suit perfectly.

The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman #BoxOfficeBoss A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Congrats to Wonder Woman! It’s only a matter of time before you beat Deadpool worldwide.