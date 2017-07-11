Deadpool Congratulates Wonder Woman On Her Bigger Box Office Numbers

July 11, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: box office, deadpool, domestic, Ryan Reynolds, Wonder Woman

It was only a matter of time before Wonder Woman surpassed Deadpool at the box office.

Over the weekend, Wonder Woman surpassed Deadpool in domestic ticket sales. So far the film has brought in $369 million in North America. That’s $5 million more than Deadpool. While Deadpool is still beating Wonder Woman worldwide, that didn’t stop Ryan Reynolds from letting Wonder Woman know how he really feels about her.

No need to worry, Deadpool couldn’t be happier for the female superhero and goddess. Deadpool managed to get his hands on a pretty epic Wonder Woman gold chain, which suits his suit perfectly.

The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman #BoxOfficeBoss

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Congrats to Wonder Woman! It’s only a matter of time before you beat Deadpool worldwide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live