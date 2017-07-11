Golfers Everywhere Are Running Their Friends Over With Carts (Video)

Now we don’t know how this latest trend started, or how much it’ll improve your short game, or even if this is smart at all to try and attempt, but if anything, it definitely is hilarious.
This trend started all thanks to one of the Internet’s most well-known memes:
Amateur golfers everywhere are taking the meme to heart, and are now running over their buddies with gold carts!
It’s so dumb, but so, SO, funny!
Now we know the golf course is a sacred ground, where all manners and sophistication are left at the door, but please do not attempt this. Someone can get seriously hurt.
Via USA Today