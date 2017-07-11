Golfers Everywhere Are Running Their Friends Over With Carts (Video)

July 11, 2017 6:03 AM
Filed Under: Dumb, Friends, funny, Golf, Golf Cart, Sports, Trend, video

Now we don’t know how this latest trend started, or how much it’ll improve your short game, or even if this is smart at all to try and attempt, but if anything, it definitely is hilarious.

This trend started all thanks to one of the Internet’s most well-known memes:

sorry not sorry! 😂 👉🏻(@bestvines #bestvines)

A post shared by BestVines (@bestvines) on

Amateur golfers everywhere are taking the meme to heart, and are now running over their buddies with gold carts!

It’s so dumb, but so, SO, funny!

Parking on top of your friends dead body is barbaric @foreplaypod

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

And he was never heard from or seen again.

A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod) on

Dam water hazard 😣😣 #golfgods #goodmates #timeforaswim

A post shared by Golf Gods (@golf_gods) on

CHOO CHOOOOO (@flans1234)

A post shared by TFM (@totalfratmove) on

Now we know the golf course is a sacred ground, where all manners and sophistication are left at the door, but please do not attempt this.  Someone can get seriously hurt.

Via USA Today

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live