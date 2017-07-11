Golfers Everywhere Are Running Their Friends Over With Carts (Video)

Now we don’t know how this latest trend started, or how much it’ll improve your short game, or even if this is smart at all to try and attempt, but if anything, it definitely is hilarious.

This trend started all thanks to one of the Internet’s most well-known memes:

sorry not sorry! 😂 👉🏻(@bestvines #bestvines) A post shared by BestVines (@bestvines) on Jul 2, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Amateur golfers everywhere are taking the meme to heart, and are now running over their buddies with gold carts!

It’s so dumb, but so, SO, funny!

Parking on top of your friends dead body is barbaric @foreplaypod A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Jul 7, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

And he was never heard from or seen again. A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Dam water hazard 😣😣 #golfgods #goodmates #timeforaswim A post shared by Golf Gods (@golf_gods) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

CHOO CHOOOOO (@flans1234) A post shared by TFM (@totalfratmove) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Now we know the golf course is a sacred ground, where all manners and sophistication are left at the door, but please do not attempt this. Someone can get seriously hurt.

Via USA Today