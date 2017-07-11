Guy Gets Temporary Henna Tattoo But Will Probably Regret It For Years To Come

Temporary tattoos are a cool idea if you’ve ever wanted to see what you’d look like with one, or if you just want to have a little fun on a vacation. But no matter what, you must always do your research before getting one. Do your research on the country you’re getting this “temporary” tattoo from, and what ink they use. For Twitter user, James Cardey, this didn’t turn out so well. Cardey was on a trip to Zakynthos Island, Greece when he noticed a stand doing henna tattoos. Trying to be a funny guy, Cardey decided to get a Mike Tyson henna tattoo he’ll probably end up regretting for a few years at the least.

Got a €10 @MikeTyson henna tattoo in Zante, it's only gone and scarred my face for the next 3-5 years! #happydays pic.twitter.com/lKZ6YtY2pq — James Colley (@jagcolley) July 10, 2017

So how exactly did this happen? Well, while most Henna is done by professional who use the right coloring that will fade in a few days or so, some (again, depending where you are) will just use cheap black hair dye. Black hair dye contains paraphenylenediamine (PPD), which is a chemical that can lead to severe burns on some people. The chemical is actually banned use on skin in the European Union for this very reason.

Sure the ink was temporary, but that wasn’t the problem. Luckily the internet came through with recounts from other users getting Mike Tyson tattoos as a consolation prize.