Jay-Z is coming to American Airlines Center on November 7th, and AMP 1037 is hooking you up with tickets!

Listen Wednesday starting with Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers through Tanner Kloven in the afternoon for your chance to win.

Listen for the cue to call at 8am, 9am, 12pm, 3pm. and 5pm and then call 214 or 817 787-1037 for your chance to win!