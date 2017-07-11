Kendrick Lamar Opening Pop Up Shop In Dallas Ahead Of Concert Stop

Kendrick Lamar is bringing “The Damn. Tour” to Dallas Friday, where he will be playing the American Airlines Center.

For all of y’all who couldn’t score tickets to the show, Kendrick is taking care of ya in a BIG way. All day Friday, up until the moment he’ll likely take the stage, a pop-up shop will be open in Dallas which will likely feature “some of the Lamar-related apparel Top Dawg Entertainment has unveiled in recent weeks.”

The shop will be hosted by Black Market USA, located at 5509 W. Lovers Lane, Suite B from 11am to 7pm on July 14th. There aren’t a lot of available details about what kind of merchandise you can pick up at the shop, but chances are you can expect a long. Fans waited hours to get official Life of Pablo swag when Kanye West brought a pop up shop to Stonebriar Centre.

Kendrick will also open pop up shops at tour stops in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more.

Via Guide Live