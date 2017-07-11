Lawsuit Filed Against Gwen Stefani After Fan Breaks Leg At Concert

Gwen Stefani is wrapped up in a lawsuit after a fan broker thier leg during on of her concerts. Live Nation, who put on the show, was also named in the lawsuit.

Rolling Stone is reporting that the lawsuit was filed last Friday and accuses the singer of causing a “crowd rush” at the North Carolina show. The lawsuit goes onto claim that the plaintiff suffered injures in the rush, including a broken tibia.

“‘Just fill in anywhere you like! Who cares about your lawn chairs? You can get new ones,” Stefani told the crowd, the lawsuit alleges.

Adding, “After the patron crowd rush and the resulting injury to the Plaintiff, Stefani announced through her microphone and the loud speakers throughout PNC Pavilion that ‘I got in so much trouble for telling you guys to come up here,'”