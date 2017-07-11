Leo DiCaprio Overheard Boasting About His “Dad Bod”

Hey, if you’re Leonardo DiCaprio, you’ve got a lot to brag about.

Dude is a million Academy Award nominations, has been in some of the biggest blockbusters and most well-respected movies of all time, and he dates an endless line of supermodels. And let’s go ahead and add one more feature to that list: his dad bod.

Leo was overheard boasting at a pre-Fourth of July bash in Malibu, California about how he rarely, if ever, works out. A source told Fox News, “It was a party at this private estate. He was drinking his beer and bragging to these models about how he doesn’t work out.”

And you’d think just being Leo DiCaprio was enough to keep people semi-interested, but these girls he was bragging to just weren’t having it. The source continued, “The girls were like, ‘Does he think that’s attractive? It’s not like he’s in ‘Titanic’ shape anymore.”

Ouch. We have a feeling Leo will be just fine, though.

