If you’re going to go cliff jumping, it’s important to remember to jump feet first!

Eighty-three feet above water is no joke. It’s a long way down, especially if you do a belly flop. Fortunately, this poor woman only ended up with a few minor injuries on July 4th when she hit the water stomach first. After being airlifted to the hospital, she is lucky to be alive.

Honestly, it’s a sound that’s hard to get out of your head. Not to mention the crowd’s reaction to the landing.