Lubbock Teen Dies While Using Cellphone in Bathtub

A 14-year-old Texas girl died Sunday morning while taking a bath at her father’s home in New Mexico, news station KCBD reported.

The family of Madison Coe told the station that the accident was caused either when she plugged in her phone while in the bathtub or grabbed the phone as it was being charged.

A Lubbock teen was killed on Sunday while using her phone in the bathtub. https://t.co/SAz1qSGS0g #tragic pic.twitter.com/W2k1nmIsxa — KRBC News (@KRBCnews) July 11, 2017

Madison’s grandmother, Donna O’Guinn, said she hopes her death will bring awareness to phone safety. “This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else. And we want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in a charging.”

The teen had recently graduated from eighth grade at Terra Vista Middle School.

“It is with heavy hearts that Frenship Independent School District mourns the loss of Madison Coe. We wish to share our heartfelt sympathy with her family and friends as we carry the burden of this tragedy together,” school officials said in a statement.