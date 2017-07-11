Netflix And Amazon Will ‘Slow Down’ Services Tomorrow, July 12th, Here Is Why

It might be a little tough to stream ‘House Of Cards’, ‘Transparent’ and ‘Orange Is The New Black’ tomorrow due to Netflix and Amazon throttling their services to protest against FCC chairman Ajit Pai’s stance on Net Neutrality.

Sky News is reporting that the streaming giants are joining 170 other organizations, including Reddit, Kickstarter, Vimeo, Dropbox, Funny or Die, Pornhub, Imgur, Patreon, Pintrest and Spotify, to take part in the July 12th “Day Of Action” protest.

We don’t yet know exactly what will happen to your streaming services tomorrow, many believe it will be examples of slower loading times and altered appearance of websites.

If the Day Of Action website is any indications it could mean a lot of this tomorrow:

But why the protest?

FCC chairman Ajit Pai, has spoken many times about his desire to remove the Open Internet Order, which was a regulation added during the Obama administration.

Basically the order allows for stricter regulation of Internet Service Providers like Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T from slowing down and blocking websites, or charging apps and sites extra fees to reach an audience. It also prevents them from doing the same to consumers.

“The Internet has thrived precisely because of net neutrality. It’s what makes it so vibrant and innovative—a place for creativity, free expression, and exchange of ideas. Without net neutrality, the Internet will become more like Cable TV, where the content you see is what your provider puts in front of you,” the Day of Action website states.

You can get more information on the protest and what exactly will be happening July 12th right HERE.