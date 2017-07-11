Olivia Caridi Hangs With ‘The Bachelorette’ Last Weekend; Says Rachel Is “Glowing”

Fast in the Morning talked to former ‘The Bachelor’ contestant and host of the ‘Mouthing Off’ podcast Olivia Caridi about ‘The Bachelorette’. Apparently Olivia saw Rachel in New York last week and says, “She’s Glowing”.

Olivia and Fast in the Morning talked about last nights episode of ‘The Bachelorette’. “I don’t know how there is six guys left and we don’t know who two of them were. I don’t understand how that’s a thing?” Olivia said. “I don’t even know their names. Matt and Adam. I don’t know what they did to stay that long, but it was weird.”

Adding, “I think it was a good episode, a lot of tears. Which we haven’t really seen yet. So I was excited.”

Olivia then gave her thoughts on what she thought of Rachel. “I just feel like Rachel is the best Bachelorette of all-time, and for some reason her cast is just not doing it for me.”

“I saw her Saturday night in New York. She looks amazing. She’s glowing. I tried to get info out of her and was unsuccessful,” She continued.

She asked Rachel about if she knew about Lee’s racist tweets. Rachel said she didn’t know anything about it, although Olivia is skeptical on that. Olivia also asked Rachel about her ring, and Rachel confirmed that the ring was with producers. “So their is a ring involved,” Olivia added.

Listen to the entire interview in the audio above.