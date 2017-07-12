An Iceberg The Size Of Delaware Just Broke Away From Antarctica

Weighing in at around 1 trillion pounds, 2,200 square miles, and twice the volume of Lake Eerie, one of the largest icebergs ever recorded has broken away from Antarctica’s ice shelf.

Sometime between Monday and early Wednesday morning, an iceberg the size of Delaware broke away form the Larsen C ice shelf. The 120 mile long crack was first spotted back in 2011. While it’s possible the iceberg could stay in one piece, it will probably break up into smaller fragments during its sail.

One of the largest icebergs ever recorded broke off from an ice shelf in Antarctica. It's the size of Delaware. We can't fix this event. pic.twitter.com/wOjqqsavJn — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) July 12, 2017

So far there is no evidence to link the break to climate change. It is possible global warming sped up the process, however, this kind of separation is also totally normal.