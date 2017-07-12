Andy Serkis Reads Donald Trump’s Tweets As Gollum From Lord Of The Rings

July 12, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Andy Serkis, Donald Trump, gollum, Interview, Planet of the Apes, Precious, Stephen Colbert, The Late Show, tweets

Politics aside, this is hilarious.

Andy Serkis is currently making the rounds, doing interviews and press junkets to promote the latest installment of Planet of the Apes. However, he’s probably best knows as Gollum from Lord of the Rings.

We all know the famous line. “the precious.” Admit it, you read that in his creepy voice. Well, in a guest appearance on Colbert, Serkis reprized his Gollum role in order to read tweets by none other than our President, Donald Trump.

Serkis completely went with it. He even scrunched his body up on the chair just like Gollum. Of course the best line comes from…COVFEFE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What’s covfefe, precious? By the way, if you just want to hear him read the tweets, you can skip to around 3:55 of the video.

Hahahahahahaha!

 

