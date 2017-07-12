Ariana Grande made honorary citizen of Manchester

July 12, 2017 4:06 PM
Ariana Grande has been made an honorary citizen of Manchester after organising a concert to raise funds for victims of the terrorist attack in the city.

Councillors voted unanimously at a sometimes emotional meeting to award the distinction after the pop singer’s involvement in the One Love benefit concert in aid of the victims of the bomb.

The 23-year-old is recognised for her efforts in organising the charity concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground, which featured Coldplay, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.  Grande helped to raise almost £3m when she returned to Manchester to perform at the concert 13 days after the suicide bombing, which struck at the end of her Dangerous Woman concert.

On Wednesday morning, there was a unanimous chorus of “aye” as councillors in Manchester voted to make Grande an honorary citizen of the city.

-source via theguardian.com 

