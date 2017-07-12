Bobcat On The Hunt In Richardson: Family Pet Attacked

David Dinsmore and his family lost a dog earlier this year to a bobcat, and are now dealing with the aftermath of another attack, as reported by CBS 11.

Dinsmore, who keeps diligent watch over his (5) small dogs when they are in his backyard, says a bobcat recently jumped into his yard, grabbed his small Yorkie “Dixie Bell”, and took off! The Yorkie actually replaced the one killed and eaten earlier this year by a bobcat.

Dinsmore chased the bobcat down the street until it finally let the Yorkie go, leaving her with a throat puncture and bleeding.

“Dixie Bell” is recovering at a clinic, and Dinsmore is unhappy with the City of Richardson’s efforts towards capturing the cats.

Hopefully Dinsmore can find an alternative way of safely capturing the bobcat and having it released elsewhere. Havahart has been making gentle/live-capture traps for many years, which I have used successfully. That may be a solution to Dinsmore’s problem.

Bottom line is that there is a bobcat in Richardson that’s on the hunt, and small pets are at risk. Take precautions.