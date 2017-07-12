Dallas Cowboys are The Worlds Most Valuable Sports Team for the Second Year in a Row

The Cowboys  might not be world champions but this counts as a close second.

Forbes has named the Dallas Cowboys the most valuable sports franchise in the world for a consecutive year. The franchise is valued at $4.2 billion. Back in 2015 the team posted over 700 million in revenue, and has only gone up since with the success of last season. The second most valuable sports franchise was the New York Yankees with a worth of $3.7 billion. 3rd, 4th and 5th place go to soccer clubs Manchester United with a value at $3.69 billion, Barcelona with $3.64 billion and Real Madrid ($3.58 billion). Even without a Superbowl in the last 20 years the team is still known all over the world.

