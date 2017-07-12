Fans Are Going Insane Over Selena Gomez’s Dirty Lyric In Her New Song

The world officially has access to Selena Gomez’s “Fetish” lyrics, and fans can’t handle one particularly sexual line.

It’s been a long week of teases and sneak peeks from Gomez, as she’s amped up her audience in anticipation for the official “Fetish” drop on Thursday, July 13. But the lyrics were released a day early.

The singer just confirmed the lyrics on Twitter by retweeting Genius’ tweet below.

Fans are full-on freaking out over the last line in the chorus which reads, “If I were you, I’d do me too.”

That’s a little provocative Selena, and we like it!

-source via elitedaily.com