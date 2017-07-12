Florida Man Diving For Golf Balls Escapes Alligator Attack After Punching It In The Face

Since retiring from the military in 1988, Scott Lahodik has made a career out of diving for golf balls. He feels like his diving days are over though, after his most recent venture resulted in 400 stitches and staples in his arm.

Lahodik was diving for balls when an alligator emerged out of the water and clamped down on his arm. Lahodik told Fox 13, “He just came and, full blast, grabbed my arm all the way back in his throat and then he started to roll with me.” Lahodik knew if he didn’t act fast, the gator would probably take more than his arm down with him. “He rolled a couple times and then he still didn’t let go so I knew I had to do something, so I started punching him up by the eye and then he let go.”

Lahodik’s wife, Maritza, says she will never forget the call she received moments after her husband escaped the gator attack. “I got a call with him screaming on the other line with a gut-wrenching sound telling me that he had been attacked by an alligator. Given the fact that this gator was the size that it was, where it happened and how it had happened, I have no qualms about saying that this was a miracle, that I believe that God was protecting him.”

Via News 6