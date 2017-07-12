Man Checks Single Can Of Beer As Luggage On Flight

A man only identified as Dean thought he and his buddy would try a little experiment when traveling from Melbourne to Perth.

Dean explained to Unilad, “My mate works at the airport and we hatched the plan as a laugh — I half didn’t expect it to come out the other end.” The plan was to take a single, lonely can of beer, and check it as luggage. Well, it worked! “But when it did, it was sent out well in front of the other luggage so the baggage handlers obviously appreciated it.”

A beer-loving Australian man just checked-in one can of lager as his only luggage for a domestic flight https://t.co/le0E51FdZI pic.twitter.com/5Djm8wojA5 — The Straits Times (@STcom) July 12, 2017

Dean knew his beer arrived when he noticed a crowd gathered around the luggage claim area snapping pictures of his precious cargo. Had the beer not arrived, Dean had planned to file a lost luggage report!

Australian checks in a single can of beer on a flight from Melbourne to Perthhttps://t.co/HWowycbOj6 pic.twitter.com/Vixx1GUi1H — The Poke (@ThePoke) July 11, 2017

