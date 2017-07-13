Check Out Our Favorite Net Neutrality Memes

July 13, 2017 12:16 PM
Wednesday, July 12th several websites purposefully slowed down their sites in an effort to save Net Neutrality.

Long story short, without Net Neutrality, the internet content you see will only be what your service provider allows you to see, virtually killing creativity, free expression, etc. (These words come directly from the Day of Action website). You can read more about it HERE.

So the best way to explain Net Neutrality…memes! Here are some of our favorites!

RX6M95k Check Out Our Favorite Net Neutrality Memes

The Gang Solves Net Neutrality

He’s right, it’s a protection we cannot afford to lose from PrequelMemes

#netneutrality #meme

A post shared by 8bit Entertainment Systems (@8bitlexicon) on

 

We’ll keep updating throughout the day.

 

