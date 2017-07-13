Corinne Olympios Returning For Bachelor In Paradise Reunion Special

Days after DeMario Jackson revealed that he’d be returning for the Bachelorette: Men Tell All and Bachelor in Paradise reunion shows, his former Paradise castmate Corinne Olympios has confirmed that she’d also be back for the latter.

In a statement to People, Olympios said, “I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise special.” (Filming on the show finished up July 4 in Mexico, with a premiere date set for mid-August. Reality Steve is suggesting there will be an engagement playing out.) “She’s excited to finally come out and speak,” a source told E! News, adding that there is “no bad blood” between her and any of the show’s producers.

Her announcement comes a month after the show was suspended, as producers investigated allegations of sexual misconduct between Olympios and Jackson. Their investigation concluded, however, that no such misconduct took place, and the show has since resumed filming — though reportedly with new rules regarding contestant hookups.

-source via cosmopolitan.com