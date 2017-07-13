Dak Prescott Wins ESPY Award For “Best Breakthrough Athlete”

Dak Prescott can add one more accomplishment to his already well-stacked trophy case. Last night, the Cowboys Quarterback, and NFL Offense Rookie of the Year, took home the ESPY award for “Best Breakthrough Athlete.”

After accepting the award, Dak thanked his teammates for helping him adjust as an NFL rookie, especially after assuming the starting role, his coaches for putting him in a position to succeed, and especially “Cowboy Nation” for voting for him.

Dak was the only Cowboys to win an ESPY last night. He started all 16 games for the team last year, threw 3,667 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions, and led the Cowboys to a franchise-record tying 13 wins.

Via Dallas Cowboys