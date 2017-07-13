Dallas Named One Of The Top Vegan Cities In America

Vegan lifestyle magazine VegNews recently named Dallas the 8th best vegan city in the United States based on the criteria of food, fashion and culture. At the top of the list were the expected forerunners: Los Angeles followed by New York City.

“Dallas, TX is putting an end to misconceptions about vegan food availability in Texas with numerous veg-friendly eateries,” VegNews editors write. Writer Jamey Scott applauds Dallas’ vegan food variety — Mexican, Indian, raw, Vietnamese, diners and more. VegNews also named Spiral Diner’s Nachos Supremo as the ultimate vegan dish in Dallas. Loaded with cashew-based cheese and toppings like quinoa, black beans and guacamole, the nachos make even the biggest meat lovers not miss real cheese.

On Oct. 21, Dallas hosts the largest vegetarian fest in Texas with the Texas Veggie Fair, an event Scott first put on in 2010. It’s a day of free food, live music and games that brought more than 10,000 people to Reverchon Park in 2016.

