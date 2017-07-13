Game Of Thrones Fans, You Can Learn High Valyrian With Duolingo

July 13, 2017 12:15 PM
Just in time for the season premiere of Game of Thrones, Duolingo has added High Valyrian to their list of languages.

That’s right, in a mere five minutes a day, you can speak fluent High Valyrian just like Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister. There are two starting options, one for beginners to the language and a more expert level for those who already have a little High Valyarian under their belt. You’ll learn words like kepa which is father and abra which means woman.

Just think how cool you’ll be this Sunday night when the show starts. You can impress all your friends at the watching party.

The best part though, Duolingo is totally free!

