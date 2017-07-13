Pizza Hut Reveals a Pizza We’ve All Been Waiting for and Everyone’s Mouths Are Watering

If you love pizza, you most likely love mac ‘n cheese as well. And if you like both of those things, then you’ll love Pizza Hut’s long-awaited addition to the menu. Yep, Pizza Hut has unveiled a mac ‘n cheese pizza and honestly it’s about time. Where was this pizza during the college days?! As if just regular mac ‘n cheese pizza wasn’t enough, the pizza chain also now sells a barbecue version, which has a nice dose of barbecue sauce drizzle and a barbecue-cheese base. It’s a match made in heaven.

Here’s the scoop: the pizza is currently being offered in the UK with hopes to continue in the U.S. It’s a pizza that will also most likely be received well by people. After the whole peeps on pizza debacle and that confusing $10,000 pizza bikini, this is one pizza that actually sounds good for once.

While we patiently wait for this pizza’s arrival, in the meantime you can grab mac ‘n cheese pizza at Cici’s or make your own!