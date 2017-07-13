Representative For California, Brad Sherman, Files Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump

Since Donald Trump took office, the word impeachment has been thrown around a lot. However, up until now, it’s only been talked about.

Democratic Representative for the state of California, Brad Sherman, has officially filed the paperwork to impeach President Trump. Sherman believes the President should be impeached based on his alleged interference with the FBI investigation into Michael Flynn.

In a statement made by Sherman, he said,

“I believe his conversations with, and subsequent firing of, FBI Director Comey constitute obstruction of justice…The Constitution does not provide for the removal of a president for impulsive, ignorant incompetence. It does provide for the removal of a president for high crimes and misdemeanors.”

I have introduced H.Res. 438 Articles of #Impeachment of Donald J. Trump for Obstruction of Justice. Statement here: https://t.co/0gKr8ZFg3c pic.twitter.com/yUTDAnPFuJ — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) July 12, 2017

More than likely, this won’t go anywhere. However, surprisingly, a Texan is the only other person supporting Sherman in this fight. Being that Texas is a red state, it’s even surprising that Democratic Representative Al Green has joined the fight.