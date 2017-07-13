Taylor Swift Broke Her Instagram Silence To Support Selena Gomez

July 13, 2017 4:30 PM
Taylor Swift, has been eerily quiet on Instagram, just reappeared to shower her old friend Selena Gomez with support for her new hit, “Fetish.”

Gomez dropped the video today, which is basically just one big close-up of her mouth, but fans are obsessed with it and so is Taylor. On her Instagram, Swift wrote the caption, “Sultry pop music from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl” with a series of clapping hands emojis.

Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

This is Swift’s first Instagram post in more than two months.  It is also the third gram in a row that is in support of another artist’s music.

-source via elitedaily.com

