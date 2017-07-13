Texas Man Gets Trapped Inside an ATM

Customers at an ATM in Corpus Christi were shocked when not only their money was coming out of the machine but handwritten ‘help me’ notes from inside. A technician was trapped behind it and slipped notes through the receipt slot begging for help. How on earth did this happen? Well the tech, who remains unnamed, was attempting to change a lock on the machine while he was inside an ATM room at a Bank of America. Police officer Richard Olden told KRISTV, “He left his phone in his truck, he’s installing a new lock on the door, and he gets locked inside the building where the ATM is.”

The notes that customers were receiving said, “Please Help. I’m stuck in here, and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss.” Officer Olden said at first people thought the note was a joke or a prank of some sort, but somebody who received a note took it seriously and called authorities. “We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine. So we are thinking this is a joke. It’s got to be a joke,” Olden said.

The technician was freed and unharmed. The story is not something you hear about every day!