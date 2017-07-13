The Olympic Channel Will Air All 8 Dream Team Basketball Games From The 1992 Barcelona Summer Games

July 13, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: 1992, 8 games, barcelona, basketball, dream team, Gold Medal, Olympics

The Olympic Channel is taking us back 25 years.

Starting this weekend, they’ll broadcast great Olympic performances from the past – including the Dream Team’s run through the 1992 Barcelona Summer Games.

Called by most the greatest basketball team ever assembled, all eight games will be shown in prime time – starting on August 28th. There’ll be one each every night, ending with an 11-hour marathon Labor Day.

To refresh the memory, every member of that team is enshrined in the National Basketball Hall of Fame – and all but one player on the roster is in the NBA Hall of Fame.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live