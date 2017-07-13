This New App Will Tell You How You Smell

A Japanese tech company is developing a new app which will tell you if you start to stink. Basically you connect this pocket sized device via Bluetooth to your smart phone. The device then records your odor and feeds the info through an app on your phone, discreetly letting you know if you’re stinking up the room.

If you do have a particularly pungent aroma the app will give you a message saying, “immediate care is needed.” The developers believe this new app will be a hit in Japan, claiming that Japanese people are, “particularly sensitive to smell.”

Honestly this is a genius idea. We all worry about how we smell, but its not one of those things where people will be quick to let you know.

Via The Guardian